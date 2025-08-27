Next-gen Kia Seltos spotted on test with new exterior updates

Kia’s next-generation Seltos has been spotted testing in Hyderabad, showcasing design tweaks such as dual-tone ORVMs, matte black alloy wheels, and updated lighting elements. These camouflage-wrapped prototypes suggest the SUV is headed for a facelifted launch in the coming months.

The spy shots reveal a revised headlight layout, chunky wheel-arch cladding, split tail-lamps, and a shorter rear overhang. The matte black alloys add a sporty edge to the appearance.

The design changes extend beyond the exterior. Anticipated upgrades include flush door handles, a reworked bumper, and a refreshed tailgate with wider tail-lamps. Under the hood, the current 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines are likely to continue. A new 1.5-litre hybrid powertrain could also be introduced at a later stage, as part of Kia’s expanding electrification strategy.

Inside, the upcoming Seltos is expected to adopt advanced tech. The cabin may feature a Trinity panoramic display comprising of a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, and a 5-inch touch screen for climate control.

Additional expected highlights are to include ventilated front and rear seats, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, Level 2 ADAS, six airbags, Kia Connect telematics, wireless charging, leatherette upholstery, and a new steering wheel.

