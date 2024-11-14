Next-gen Kia Seltos spied testing

Kia has begun testing the next-generation version of its most popular product, the Seltos SUV. A test mule of the same was recently spotted being evaluated in the brand’s home country suggesting a global debut in the coming year.

As visible in the spy images, the new Seltos SUV will get heavily revised fascia and rear profile. Some of the major design highlights are square-shaped LED headlamps, new LED fog lights, revised grille, new dual-tone alloy wheels and ORVMs, redesigned LED taillights, high-mounted stop lamp, and a rear bumper-mounted number plate provision.

Mechanically, the automaker is unlikely to make any changes to the powertrain options of the SUV. However, there is news regarding the introduction of a hybrid motor, which is expected to make its way to the Seltos with future updates. Upon its launch, the new Kia Seltos will continue its rivalry with the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, and other mid-size SUVs in the segment.

Kia | Seltos | Kia Seltos