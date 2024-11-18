Next-gen India-bound Renault Duster showcased

After the global debut of the LHD Dacia Duster, Renault has unveiled the RHD India-bound Duster SUV in the South African market. This new generation of the Duster is set to make its India debut in mid-2025.

As visible in the images, the RHD version of the Duster SUV carries most of the similarities to that of the LHD version which was unveiled earlier this year. On the design front, the Duster will get a rugged and aggressive stance along with an upright face with sleek LED headlamps and DRLs. The rugged nature of the SUV is further enhanced with the massive side cladding and rear bumper along with squared-off wheel arches.

In terms of features, the new generation of the Duster will come loaded with plenty of high-end tech including a 10.1-inch infotainment system, wireless Android Auto And Apple CarPlay, 360-degree surround camera, digital instrument panel, and an ADAS suite.

Upon its launch, the new Renault Duster will compete against the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Tata Curvv.

