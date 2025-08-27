    Recently Viewed
            Next-Gen Hyundai Venue’s Interior Surfaces in Spy Shots

            Wednesday 27 August 2025,12:35 PM IST

            The first detailed spy photographs of the second-generation Hyundai Venue’s cabin have emerged, showcasing a major interior overhaul ahead of its expected launch this year.

            At the centre of the cabin is a sweeping curved panoramic display, a continuous glass panel integrating both the 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster mirroring setups seen in the Creta and Alcazar. Below this display, central air vents have been repositioned, complemented by a horizontal strip of physical buttons or dials for media and climate control, replacing older rotary controls.

            The dashboard appears multi-layered with a built-in sub-woofer that hints at audio enhancements. A new steering wheel also adds to the interior’s refreshed look. The test mule also reveals an auto-dimming IRVM and a dashcam.

            Under the hood, Hyundai is likely to retain existing engine options. A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel. The transmission choices could continue with manual, seven-speed DCT, and possibly torque-converter automatics.

            Hyundai New Venue
            Hyundai | New Venue

            All Popular Cars