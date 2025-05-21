Next-gen Hyundai Venue Spied: Cosmetic Overhaul, Functional Additions

A wrapped test mule of the next-gen Hyundai Venue was recently spied testing. Set to be the carmaker’s answer to the Tata Nexon and the Maruti Brezza, the model was seen with a revamped design. This is likely the top-spec variant, with dual-tone alloys being a giveaway.

Key design changes in the next-gen Hyundai Venue include a fresh set of roof rails, squared-off wheel arches, new grille with rectangular inserts, new bumpers, and silver-painted faux skid plates. Headlight and tail light designs may also undergo changes.

Functionally, the next-gen Hyundai Venue could offer Level 2 ADAS as opposed to the Level 1 systems in the previous iteration. Additionally, it may borrow certain N-Line-exclusive features like dual-tone ORVMs and rear-axle discs.

Mechanically, the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel, and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motors paired with different manual and automatic transmission systems are likely to be carried over.

Photo courtesy: 91Wheels

