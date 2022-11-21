  • location
            New Toyota Innova Hycross to make its global debut tomorrow

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Gajanan Kashikar

            Sunday 20 November 2022,20:28 PM IST

            Toyota is all set to unveil the new Innova Hycross in Indonesia tomorrow. The generation update will bring important changes to the popular MPV, including a new platform, design, and interior, along with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. The Innova Hycross will be making its India debut on 25 November. Notably, it will be sold as the Innova Zenix in the Indonesian market.

            Toyota has already teased the Innova Hycross. One of the teasers even revealed a panoramic sunroof. Other features could include LED headlights, a large touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, multi-zone temperature control, powered seats, multi-colour ambient lighting, a leatherette or leather upholstery, a wireless charging pad, and ADAS.

            The strong-hybrid powertrain of the Innova Hycross is likely to consist of a petrol engine, a small battery pack, and an electric motor. It is expected to be mated to an e-CVT automatic transmission. Upon launch, the new Toyota Innova Hycross will compete against the Kia Carens, Maruti Suzuki XL6, and Kia Carnival.

