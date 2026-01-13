    Recently Viewed
            New Tata Punch Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 5.59 Lakh

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Tuesday 13 January 2026,05:19 PM IST

            Tata Motors has launched the Punch Facelift in India, expanding its micro SUV portfolio with multiple powertrain upgrades and a comprehensive feature refresh. Prices for the new Punch start at Rs. 5.59 lakh, ex-showroom. Sold under Tata’s new “Command Max” branding, the updated Punch is now offered with petrol, turbo-petrol, and CNG powertrain options, including a segment-first twin-cylinder CNG paired with an AMT gearbox.

            The biggest mechanical update is the introduction of the 1.2 litre turbo petrol engine, which delivers 118bhp/170Nm torque. Tata has also debuted the twin-cylinder CNG with an AMT transmission, making the Punch the first SUV in its segment to offer this combination. The standard petrol variants continue with manual and AMT gearbox options.

            Tata Punch Dashboard

            On the feature front, the new Punch gets a significant upgrade. Highlights include a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 65W front Type-C fast charging, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM, a 360-degree surround view camera, rear armrest, touch-based automatic climate control, air purifier, new two-spoke steering wheel, tyre pressure monitor, as standard, and an audio system with four speakers and four tweeters.

            In terms of safety, the Punch continues to offer a five-star Bharat NCAP rating. It comes equipped with six airbags as standard, electronic stability program, hill hold control, hill descent control, and three-point seatbelts for all passengers.

            Design updates include a rugged new front grille, LED headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, a muscular bumper design, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a refreshed interior theme with mountain inspired graphics. The Punch retains its upright stance and high seating position, which have been key contributors to its popularity.

            Tata Punch Left Rear Three Quarter

            The new Tata Punch is available across multiple variants including Smart, Pure, Adventure, and Accomplished trims, with prices varying based on powertrain and transmission choice.

