New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

Tata Motors has launched the Kaziranga edition for numerous models in the country, including the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The special edition models receive a new paintjob and additional features over the regular versions.

The new Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in a single, fully-loaded trim based on the top-end XZ Plus (O) variant. In terms of exterior design, the model gets a Grassland Beige paintjob with contrast black elements such as the ORVMs and the roof. Also on offer is a Rhino badging on the front fenders.

Inside, the Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition comes equipped with an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM. A few other feature highlights of the model include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, cruise control, Xpress cool function, iRA connected car technology, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Under the hood, the 2022 Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

