      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Aditya Nadkarni

      Wednesday 23 February 2022,15:22 PM IST

      Tata Motors has launched the Kaziranga edition for numerous models in the country, including the Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. The special edition models receive a new paintjob and additional features over the regular versions.

      The new Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition is priced at Rs 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in a single, fully-loaded trim based on the top-end XZ Plus (O) variant. In terms of exterior design, the model gets a Grassland Beige paintjob with contrast black elements such as the ORVMs and the roof. Also on offer is a Rhino badging on the front fenders.

      Inside, the Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition comes equipped with an air purifier, ventilated front seats, and an auto-dimming IRVM. A few other feature highlights of the model include a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an electric sunroof, cruise control, Xpress cool function, iRA connected car technology, automatic climate control, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

      Under the hood, the 2022 Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition continues to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a six-speed manual unit and an AMT unit.

      Tata Nexon ₹ 7.39 Lakh Onwards
      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      New Tata Nexon Kaziranga edition launched in India at Rs 11.79 lakh

      By Aditya Nadkarni02/23/2022 15:22:42

      The special edition models receive a new paint job and additional features over the regular versions.

