New Tata Altroz turbo petrol teased before official launch in January

Jay Shah Thursday 31 December 2020, 13:30 PM

Tata Motors India has teased a video of the upcoming Altroz Turbo Petrol on its Youtube channel. The video captioned ‘Turbocharge in 2021’ shows the Altroz in a new colour shade is likely to be named as Marina Blue.

The Indian car-maker is likely to unveil the turbo-petrol variant of the Altroz in the coming month on 13 January. Expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine competent to develop 110bhp and 150Nm of torque, it might be paired with a DCT unit along with a five-speed manual gearbox. The current powertrain available with the Altroz is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel motor mated to a five-speed transmission.

Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol variant

We reckon that the DCT transmission on the upcoming Altroz will be a wet-clutch unit sourced from Punch-Powertrain unlike the dry-unit ones used on the new i20 . To read more about it, tap here. Upon launch, the Altroz turbo-petrol variant will face off against the newly launched Hyundai i20 1.0 Turbo DCT, Volkswagen Polo TSI Automatic, Honda Jazz CVT, and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CVT. The premium hatchback was launched earlier in January this year and will mark its first anniversary in the coming month.