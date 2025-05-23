New Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the same are scheduled to begin on 2 June.

The updated Altroz features several changes to its design. The exterior includes new LED headlights with revised DRL signatures, new grille, and updated bumpers. It also gets new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, illuminated flush-fit door handles, and horizontal T-shaped connected tail lamps.

Inside, the Altroz facelift includes a two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster with navigation and blind spot monitoring, bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and new seat upholstery.

The Altroz facelift carries forward the same engine options as its predecessor. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A 1.5-litre diesel engine with the manual transmission is unique to the segment. Additionally, a CNG option is also available with the manual gearbox. Notably, the petrol variants also get a new five-speed AMT option.

