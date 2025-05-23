    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 23 May 2025,08:02 AM IST

            The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the same are scheduled to begin on 2 June.

            Tata Altroz Right Front Three Quarter

            The updated Altroz features several changes to its design. The exterior includes new LED headlights with revised DRL signatures, new grille, and updated bumpers. It also gets new 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, illuminated flush-fit door handles, and horizontal T-shaped connected tail lamps.

            Inside, the Altroz facelift includes a two-spoke steering wheel, 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster with navigation and blind spot monitoring, bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, and new seat upholstery.

            Tata Altroz Dashboard

            The Altroz facelift carries forward the same engine options as its predecessor. These include a 1.2-litre petrol engine, available with a five-speed manual or a six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. A 1.5-litre diesel engine with the manual transmission is unique to the segment. Additionally, a CNG option is also available with the manual gearbox. Notably, the petrol variants also get a new five-speed AMT option.

            Tata Altroz
            TataAltroz ₹ 6.89 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Tata CarsUpcoming Tata Cars
            Tata | Altroz | Tata Altroz

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Kia Carens Clavis Launched at Rs. 11.50 Lakh

            Kia Carens Clavis Launched at Rs. 11.50 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/23/2025 10:32:36

            Kia India has launched the Carens Clavis, with prices starting at Rs. 11.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for this new MPV commenced on May 9, for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.

            New Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            New Tata Altroz Launched in India at Rs. 6.89 Lakh

            By Jay Shah05/23/2025 08:02:52

            The Tata Altroz facelift has been launched with an introductory price of Rs. 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the 2025 Altroz are scheduled to begin on 2 June.

            Honda City e:HEV Prices Hiked

            Honda City e:HEV Prices Hiked

            By Jay Shah05/22/2025 07:56:51

            Honda Cars India has increased the price of its City e:HEV (Hybrid) by Rs. 29,900, effective immediately.

            Tata Sierra Set for 2026 Launch

            Tata Sierra Set for 2026 Launch

            By Dwij Bhandut05/21/2025 16:24:20

            The Tata Sierra might share the same underpinnings as those of the Harrier.

            MG Windsor EV Pro Becomes More Accessible: Gets New Variant

            MG Windsor EV Pro Becomes More Accessible: Gets New Variant

            By Dwij Bhandut05/21/2025 14:32:30

            The MG Windsor EV Pro now gets two variants.

            Next-gen Hyundai Venue Spied: Cosmetic Overhaul, Functional Additions

            Next-gen Hyundai Venue Spied: Cosmetic Overhaul, Functional Additions

            By Dwij Bhandut05/21/2025 12:27:01

            The next-gen Hyundai Venue may remain mechanically unchanged.

            Prices of MG Comet EV and Gloster hiked

            Prices of MG Comet EV and Gloster hiked

            By Jay Shah05/21/2025 09:07:32

            JSW MG Motor India has announced a significant price adjustment across several of its popular models, effective immediately. These revisions impact the Gloster SUV and Comet EV.

            Featured Cars

            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.11 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV700

            Mahindra XUV700

            ₹ 14.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Cyberster

            MG Cyberster

            ₹ 60.00 - 70.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            Volkswagen Golf GTI

            ₹ 45.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - May, 2025
            Tata Harrier EV

            Tata Harrier EV

            ₹ 24.00 - 28.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Skoda Elroq

            Skoda Elroq

            ₹ 25.00 - 35.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            MG Majestor

            MG Majestor

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Volkswagen ID.4

            Volkswagen ID.4

            ₹ 50.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

            ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Audi New Q5 third-gen

            Audi New Q5 third-gen

            ₹ 65.00 - 73.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jun, 2025
            Kia Carens Clavis

            Kia Carens Clavis

            ₹ 11.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Altroz

            Tata Altroz

            ₹ 6.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Lamborghini Temerario

            Lamborghini Temerario

            ₹ 6.00 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Kodiaq

            Skoda Kodiaq

            ₹ 46.89 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

            ₹ 49.00 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars