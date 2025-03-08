New Tata Altroz in The Wraps?

Tata Motors is testing a facelifted version of the Altroz premium hatchback. Thanks to spy shots that have surfaced on the internet, there is at least some hint to it. Although the car has been updated several times in the past, the spy shot reveals a cosmetic overhaul, a first sign of major updates ever since its launch five years ago.

From this photo, we can see a revised fascia, giving away a new bumper, tweaked headlamps, and a fresh set of alloy wheels. Changes made to the interior remain unknown at present. We expect the car to get a 12.5-inch infotainment screen and a new upholstery, as seen in other Tata cars. Externally, these fresh cosmetic changes may be carried over in its production version.

Other features like ventilated front seats, electric sunroof, 360-degree camera, wireless mobile projection, rear AC vents, and iRA connected car technology could be borrowed from the existing version of the Altroz. The facelifted version might get the same powertrain options as the current version on sale.

The Tata Altroz will rival the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, Toyota Glanza, and the Maruti Swift.

