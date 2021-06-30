Please Tell Us Your City

      New Tata Altroz Dark Edition sighted at dealer yard; launch imminent in coming weeks

      Jay Shah

      Jay Shah

      Wednesday 30 June 2021,18:28 PM IST

      Tata Motors is all set to expand its Dark Edition lineup with the introduction of the Altroz Dark Edition. Going all black, the special edition has now reached the dealerships and we can soon expect an official launch from the Indian carmaker. 

      Right Side View

      The highlight of the Altroz Dark edition is the new paint scheme. The Atlas Black exterior shade from the Harrier’s special edition makes this Altroz looks sporty and to some extent villainous. The signature side-body strip below the window also gets the same colour while the alloys get the dark grey finish while retaining the same design. The ‘Dark’ badge on the side as well as the ‘Altroz’ lettering at the rear blend well with the split LED tail lamps that also get the hint of black. 

      Dashboard

      Inside, the cabin goes all black complementing the exterior look. The splashes of gloss black on the centre as well as on either side of the dashboard look premium. Even the leatherette seats get a new shade while the updated infotainment system can also be seen without the physical buttons; an update that was made to the Altroz last month.

      Rear Fender

      The current Altroz is available with three engines – 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, 1.2-litre turbo petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a five-speed manual gearbox for all the guises. Unlike its competition, the Altroz misses out on an automatic transmission. The variants to be offered with the Dark Edition badge is yet to be disclosed and should be known in the coming weeks.

