New Skoda Kodiaq makes India debut at Bharat Mobility Show 2025

Skoda Auto India showcased multiple new models at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025 , some of which have been confirmed for a launch in India. In this article, we will take a closer look at the new-gen Kodiaq three-row SUV.

The second generation Skoda Kodiaq features an all-new design, including the signature grille with vertical slats and a chrome surround, new front and rear bumpers, fresh dual-tone alloy wheels, redesigned LED headlamps, and reworked wraparound LED taillights.

Inside, the new Kodiaq is equipped with a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch fully digital instrument console, new two-spoke steering wheel, ADAS suite, dual-tone upholstery, and an auto-dimming IRVM.

Under the hood, the Kodiaq continues to be powered by the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine generating 200bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed DCT automatic unit will be the sole transmission on offer. Once launched, the 2025 Kodiaq will rival the MG Gloster and the Toyota Fortuner.

Skoda | New Kodiaq | Skoda New Kodiaq