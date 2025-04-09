New Skoda Kodiaq India Launch on 17 April: Variant Details Revealed

Skoda India has confirmed that the prices of the new Kodiaq will be announced on 17 April. The second-gen SUV will sport a thoroughly redesigned exterior styling, new interior, and more features.

The Kodiaq will get a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, powered driver seat, ambient lights, panoramic sunroof, and a steering-mounted gear lever. Furthermore, it will be offered with a seven-seat layout andLevel 2 ADAS.

The Kodiaq will be offered in Sportline and L&K variants, with the latter being the top-spec version. Both variants will sport different interior themes and features.

Mechanically, the Kodiaq will continue to be offered with the existing 2.0-litre, TSI petrol engine, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox and 4x4 configuration.

