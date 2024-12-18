New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

While Skoda launched the Kylaq compact SUV in India, the brand has bigger plans for the international market. The Czech automaker had revealed the first design sketches of the exterior design of the new Enyaq.

The sketches reveal a similar silhouette but with new design elements from Skoda’s new design language. The new Enyaq will sport a new face, reprofiled fore and aft bumpers, fresh alloy wheel design, and C-shaped tail lamps.

We also expect the interior and feature list to get revisions. However, the changes will be limited and the battery pack options and power output are also expected to remain unchanged. Depending on the variant, one will be able to choose between FWD or AWD with range of up to 600kms on a single charge.

Skoda will initially bring the Enyaq as a CBU for the Indian market.

