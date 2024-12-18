    Recently Viewed
            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 18 December 2024,11:51 AM IST

            While Skoda launched the Kylaq compact SUV in India, the brand has bigger plans for the international market. The Czech automaker had revealed the first design sketches of the exterior design of the new Enyaq.

            The sketches reveal a similar silhouette but with new design elements from Skoda’s new design language. The new Enyaq will sport a new face, reprofiled fore and aft bumpers, fresh alloy wheel design, and C-shaped tail lamps.

            Skoda Enyaq Left Side View

            We also expect the interior and feature list to get revisions. However, the changes will be limited and the battery pack options and power output are also expected to remain unchanged. Depending on the variant, one will be able to choose between FWD or AWD with range of up to 600kms on a single charge.

            Skoda will initially bring the Enyaq as a CBU for the Indian market.

            Skoda Enyaq
            SkodaEnyaq ₹ 50.00 - 55.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Skoda CarsUpcoming Skoda Cars
            Skoda | Skoda Enyaq | Enyaq

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Citroen and Jeep to hike prices next month

            Citroen and Jeep to hike prices next month

            By Desirazu Venkat12/18/2024 18:50:53

            The price hike will be up to 2 per cent and applicable for all models in their range

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            New Skoda Enyaq design sketches revealed

            By Jay Shah12/18/2024 11:51:21

            Skoda has revealed the first set of design sketches of the new Enyaq.

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            Skoda to hike car prices from 1 January, 2025

            By Jay Shah12/17/2024 20:44:44

            All Skoda cars to get expensive by three per cent from 1 January, 2025.

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            Maruti Suzuki Wagon R achieves silver jubilee milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/17/2024 17:43:53

            The Wagon R is available with a 1.2-litre petrol and also a 1.0-litre petrol

            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            Urban Cruier is Toyota’s new budget EV; India launch in 2025

            By Desirazu Venkat12/16/2024 18:44:44

            The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to be launched in India in Q2 of FY 2026

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open

            By Jay Shah12/16/2024 11:58:42

            Kia Syros unofficial bookings open for Rs. 21,000.

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            Skoda Kylaq unlocks 10,000 units booked milestone

            By Desirazu Venkat12/15/2024 14:26:34

            The automaker launched the car in India in November with a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh

