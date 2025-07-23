New Renault Triber Launched in India at Rs. 6.30 Lakh

Renault India has launched the all-new Triber with significant updates to its design, features, and safety equipment. It is priced between Rs. 6.29 lakh and Rs. 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Triber is offered in Authentic, Evolution, Techno, and Emotion variants.

The updated model marks the debut of Renault’s new brand identity in India and is the first product that wears the new logo. The MPV now features a redesigned front grille, sculpted hood, new LED projector headlamps with DRLs, updated bumpers, and revised LED tail lamps. It is available in six monotone and three dual-tone body colours.

Inside, the cabin gets a dual-tone dashboard, an eight-inch floating touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, new seat upholstery, and an LED instrument cluster. The second and third rows retain seven-seat configuration and a boot capacity of up to 625 litres in five-seat mode.

The new Triber continues with the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine producing 71bhp and 96Nm, mated to a five-speed manual and AMT gearbox. A factory-approved CNG retrofitment option is available with a three-year warranty.

