      New Renault Kiger launched in India at 5.84 lakh

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Gajanan Kashikar

      Wednesday 30 March 2022,15:24 PM IST

      Renault has launched the updated Kiger in India with prices starting at Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The RXT (O) variant of the SUV now comes with a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine mated to either a manual or automatic transmission. In fact, it was available before with only a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor.

      The exterior design of the new Kiger largely remains the same as the previous model. Having said that, Renault has given it a new front skid plate and a chrome strip on the boot lid. What’s more, the Kiger now gets a new dual-tone paint option – Metal mustard and Mystery black. Besides this, the carmaker also offers Turbo decals and wheel caps coloured in Red.

      Renault Kiger Left Rear Three Quarter

      Inside, Renault has made noticeable changes to the cabin of the new Kiger. First up, it comes with a new Harmony interior tone, redesigned seat upholstery with red contrast stitching, and red inserts for the dashboard. In addition, the SUV features a PM 2.5 air filter as standard for all the variants.

      The 2022 Kiger continues to be powered by two distinctive powertrains: a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71bhp and 96Nm, and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo petrol motor generating 99bhp and 160Nm. The former can be mated to either a manual or AMT automatic transmission, while the latter can be coupled with a manual or CVT automatic gearbox.

