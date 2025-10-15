New Mini JCW Countryman All4 , Priced at Rs. 64.90 lakh

Mini India has launched the new John Cooper Works Countryman All4 in India at Rs. 64.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV was unveiled at the Buddh International Circuit and will be available across all Mini dealerships as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Deliveries are expected to begin soon.

The JCW Countryman All4 is the most powerful Mini to go on sale in India. Powering it is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, TwinPower Turbo petrol engine that develops 300bhp and 400Nm of torque. The motor comes paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. Mini claims a 0 to 100kmph sprint time of just 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 250kmph.

On the outside, the JCW Countryman stands out with its bold and sporty appearance. The SUV gets an octagonal grille finished in gloss black, LED headlamps with JCW Signature Mode, and an aerodynamic body kit. It rides on 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke alloy wheels and features red brake calipers, quad exhausts, and redesigned JCW badges in red, white, and black.

Customers can choose from Legend Grey, Midnight Black, and British Racing Green, each paired with contrasting roof and mirror caps.

Inside, the Countryman features a minimalist dashboard layout with sporty accents. Highlights include electronically adjustable JCW sport seats with Vescin/Cord upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, and JCW-specific trim on the steering wheel and dashboard. The 500-litre boot can be expanded to 1,450 litres with the rear seats folded.

The centrepiece is a circular OLED display running the MINI Operating System 9, offering navigation, infotainment, and vehicle controls. Other notable features include a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, digital key plus, wireless charging, and voice assistant support via “Hey MINI”.

Mini | MINI Countryman | countryman