New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

Mini India has introduced the new Countryman SE All4 in the Indian market, marking the arrival of the brand’s all-electric, all-wheel-drive SUV. Priced at Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the model arrives as a completely built-up unit and can be booked at authorised Mini dealerships across the country. Deliveries have also commenced.

Powering the new Countryman SE All4 are two electric motors that together generate 313bhp and 494Nm of torque. This setup allows the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds before hitting a top speed of 180kmph. The model features the brand’s signature All4 all-wheel-drive system, ensuring confident traction and stability on and off the road. The 66.45kWh battery pack offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440km and supports fast charging. A 130kW DC charger can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes, while a 22kW AC unit achieves a full charge in 3 hours and 45 minutes.

Visually, the Countryman SE All4 sports a clean and muscular design with short overhangs and a wide stance. Offered in Legend Grey and Midnight Black shades, it comes equipped with John Cooper Works (JCW) aerodynamic styling, black roof rails, Piano Black exterior trim, and 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke alloy wheels.

Inside, the SUV adopts Mini’s minimalist and tech-rich design philosophy. The round OLED infotainment display sits at the centre of the dash and runs the latest operating system 9 with voice and touch controls. Other highlights include a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting with projection effects. Upholstery options include JCW sport seats with Vescin/Cord trim, while the cabin uses chrome- and leather-free materials with recycled knitted fabric.

The new MINI also packs multiple driving modes, including Go-Kart, Green, and Vivid, alongside features such as a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance. Standard safety kit includes multiple airbags, ABS, DSC, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Mini | MINI Countryman Electric | Countryman Electric