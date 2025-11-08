    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Saturday 08 November 2025,02:38 PM IST

            Mini India has introduced the new Countryman SE All4 in the Indian market, marking the arrival of the brand’s all-electric, all-wheel-drive SUV. Priced at Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the model arrives as a completely built-up unit and can be booked at authorised Mini dealerships across the country. Deliveries have also commenced.

            Powering the new Countryman SE All4 are two electric motors that together generate 313bhp and 494Nm of torque. This setup allows the SUV to sprint from 0 to 100kmph in 5.6 seconds before hitting a top speed of 180kmph. The model features the brand’s signature All4 all-wheel-drive system, ensuring confident traction and stability on and off the road. The 66.45kWh battery pack offers a WLTP-claimed range of up to 440km and supports fast charging. A 130kW DC charger can replenish the battery from 10 to 80 per cent in 29 minutes, while a 22kW AC unit achieves a full charge in 3 hours and 45 minutes.

            Mini Countryman Electric Dashboard

            Visually, the Countryman SE All4 sports a clean and muscular design with short overhangs and a wide stance. Offered in Legend Grey and Midnight Black shades, it comes equipped with John Cooper Works (JCW) aerodynamic styling, black roof rails, Piano Black exterior trim, and 19-inch JCW Runway Spoke alloy wheels.

            Inside, the SUV adopts Mini’s minimalist and tech-rich design philosophy. The round OLED infotainment display sits at the centre of the dash and runs the latest operating system 9 with voice and touch controls. Other highlights include a Harman Kardon sound system, head-up display, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting with projection effects. Upholstery options include JCW sport seats with Vescin/Cord trim, while the cabin uses chrome- and leather-free materials with recycled knitted fabric.

            The new MINI also packs multiple driving modes, including Go-Kart, Green, and Vivid, alongside features such as a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and parking assistance. Standard safety kit includes multiple airbags, ABS, DSC, and tyre pressure monitoring.

            Mini Countryman Electric
            MiniCountryman Electric ₹ 54.90 Lakh OnwardsCheck On Road Price
            All Mini CarsUpcoming Mini Cars
            Mini | MINI Countryman Electric | Countryman Electric

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            Tata Sierra Teased in Red Shade, Confirms Triple-Screen Dashboard

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:47:12

            Tata Motors has dropped another teaser for the upcoming Sierra, this time showcasing the SUV in a bold red shade and offering a clearer view of its cabin technology.

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            New MINI Countryman SE All4 Launched in India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/08/2025 14:38:39

            Mini India has introduced the new Countryman SE All4 in the Indian market, with a price tag of Rs. 66.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The model arrives as a completely built-up unit.

            Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

            Mahindra XEV 9S Cabin Teased, Triple-Screen Layout Revealed

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/05/2025 10:34:38

            Mahindra has pulled back the curtain slightly on the upcoming XEV 9S electric SUV, offering a first look at what will power its three-row, seven-seater cabin ahead of its launch.

            Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

            Maruti Victoris Sales Stats: CNG Version Accounts for 38 Per Cent Sales

            By Aditya Nadkarni11/05/2025 11:43:30

            The CNG powertrain is available in three variants.

            Hyundai Venue N Line Hits India from Rs 10.55 Lakh

            Hyundai Venue N Line Hits India from Rs 10.55 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/05/2025 09:02:28

            Hyundai Motor India has launched the sporty new-gen Venue N Line, with prices starting at Rs 10.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry N6 variant.

            2025 Hyundai Venue Launched in India from Rs. 7.90 Lakh; Refreshed Design, New Tech, Level 2 ADAS

            2025 Hyundai Venue Launched in India from Rs. 7.90 Lakh; Refreshed Design, New Tech, Level 2 ADAS

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/04/2025 14:58:48

            Hyundai has launched the all-new 2025 Venue in India, introducing a bolder design, upgraded interiors, and advanced driver assistance features.

            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            Honda Elevate ADV Edition Launched

            By CarTrade Editorial Team11/03/2025 17:13:13

            The ADV Edition moniker introduces bold styling and a more rugged character, priced from Rs 15.29 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the manual variant, rising to Rs 16.66 lakh for the dual-tone CVT version.

            Featured Cars

            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 7.32 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 10.73 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            Maruti Suzuki Victoris

            ₹ 10.50 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Sierra

            Tata Sierra

            ₹ 12.50 - 18.05 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Mahindra XEV 9S

            Mahindra XEV 9S

            ₹ 21.00 - 30.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2025
            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

            ₹ 20.00 - 25.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Dec, 2025
            Volkswagen Tayron

            Volkswagen Tayron

            ₹ 48.00 - 50.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            Mahindra XUV700 Facelift

            ₹ 15.00 - 26.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            Hyundai Ioniq 5 Facelift

            ₹ 36.37 - 46.36 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Kia New Seltos

            Kia New Seltos

            ₹ 12.00 - 21.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Tesla Model S

            Tesla Model S

            ₹ 70.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jan, 2026
            Hyundai Venue N Line

            Hyundai Venue N Line

            ₹ 10.55 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Venue

            Hyundai Venue

            ₹ 7.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Skoda Octavia RS

            Skoda Octavia RS

            ₹ 49.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            Mahindra Bolero Neo

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra Bolero

            Mahindra Bolero

            ₹ 7.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars