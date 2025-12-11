New MG Hector to Debut on 15 December; Celadon Blue Shade Teased

JSW MG Motor India has officially confirmed that the facelifted Hector will make its debut on 15 December. Alongside the announcement, the carmaker has also released a new teaser highlighting a fresh exterior paint shade that will be introduced with the updated SUV.

The latest teaser showcases the upcoming Hector in a new Celadon Blue finish, giving the SUV a more premium and modern look. This shade was first seen on the MG Windsor, where it received a strong response from buyers. Now, MG is set to bring the same colour to the Hector as part of its design evolution.

The teaser also hints at sharper detailing and bolder visual cues, aligning with MG’s ongoing efforts to modernise its lineup for 2025 and beyond. With the addition of new design touches and a fresh colour palette, the new Hector aims to appeal to SUV buyers seeking updated styling.

The Hector has been a strong seller for MG since its debut in India, and the facelift is expected to help it stay competitive in the mid-size SUV space. More updates on the design and features are likely to surface as the launch date approaches.

MG | Hector Facelift | MG Hector Facelift