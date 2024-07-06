    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New Mercedes-Benz EQA specifications revealed ahead of launch

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Saturday 06 July 2024,16:05 PM IST

            Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new EQA electric SUV in the country on 8 July. Ahead of its price reveal, the specifications of the electrified GLA have been officially confirmed. This will be one of the three EV launches from the brand to take place by the end of the current calendar year.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA Left Front Three Quarter

            To be offered in a single, fully loaded variant called the EQA 250+, the new offering from Mercedes-Benz will be propelled by a 70.5kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The power output stands at 188bhp and 385Nm of torque and is claimed to return a range of 560km in a single full charge.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA Right Rear Three Quarter

            On the design front, the new EQA will feature a blanked-off grille with multiple pointed three-star inserts, revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, and full-length LED light bars at the front and rear. Customers can choose from seven paint options including 2 Manufaktur shades, the latter of which includes Mountain Grey Magno and Patagonia Red.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA Dashboard

            Inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA will come equipped with two 10.25-inch screens, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, three-spoke steering wheel, gesture control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate, and the MBUX Gen 2 UI.

            Mercedes-Benz EQA
            Mercedes-BenzEQA ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Mercedes-Benz CarsUpcoming Mercedes-Benz Cars
            Mercedes-Benz | EQA | Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            New Mercedes-Benz EQA specifications revealed ahead of launch

            New Mercedes-Benz EQA specifications revealed ahead of launch

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/06/2024 16:05:26

            The EQA will be one of the three EV launches from the brand to take place by the end of the current calendar year.

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urban Edition details leaked

            Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urban Edition details leaked

            By Jay Shah07/06/2024 09:22:22

            The details of the soon-to-be-launched Maruti Suzuki Brezza Urbano Edition have been leaked.

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted in new red colour; alloy wheel design leaked

            Hyundai Alcazar facelift spotted in new red colour; alloy wheel design leaked

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/05/2024 15:40:31

            The 2024 Alcazar will get an ADAS suite at launch.

            Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens prices hiked

            Kia Sonet, Seltos, and Carens prices hiked

            By Jay Shah07/04/2024 14:55:45

            The ex-showroom prices of Kia Carens, Sonet, and Seltos have been hiked.

            Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of launch in India

            Nissan X-Trail teased ahead of launch in India

            By Aditya Nadkarni07/03/2024 15:11:51

            The new X-Trail will arrive through the CBU route.

            Mahindra Marazzo discontinued

            Mahindra Marazzo discontinued

            By Jay Shah07/03/2024 12:21:50

            After seven years, Mahindra has pulled the plug on the Marazzo MPV.

            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            Kia Sonet and Seltos now available in new GTX variant

            By Jay Shah07/02/2024 17:04:34

            The Kia Sonet and Seltos are available in new GTX variants with new features.

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Creta

            Hyundai Creta

            ₹ 11.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor

            ₹ 7.74 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            Mercedes-Benz EQA

            ₹ 60.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Countryman Electric

            MINI Countryman Electric

            ₹ 55.00 - 65.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            BMW New 5 Series

            BMW New 5 Series

            ₹ 85.00 Lakh - 1.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            MINI Cooper S

            MINI Cooper S

            ₹ 55.00 - 60.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Nissan X-Trail

            Nissan X-Trail

            ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Jul, 2024
            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            Mahindra Five-door Thar

            ₹ 16.00 - 20.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Citroen Basalt

            Citroen Basalt

            ₹ 12.00 - 15.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Aug, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            Mercedes-Benz C-Class

            ₹ 61.85 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            Mercedes-Benz GLC

            ₹ 75.90 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63 E Performance

            ₹ 3.30 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

            ₹ 3.35 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            Maruti Suzuki Swift

            ₹ 6.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars