New Mercedes-Benz EQA specifications revealed ahead of launch

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch the new EQA electric SUV in the country on 8 July. Ahead of its price reveal, the specifications of the electrified GLA have been officially confirmed. This will be one of the three EV launches from the brand to take place by the end of the current calendar year.

To be offered in a single, fully loaded variant called the EQA 250+, the new offering from Mercedes-Benz will be propelled by a 70.5kWh battery pack paired with a single electric motor powering the front wheels. The power output stands at 188bhp and 385Nm of torque and is claimed to return a range of 560km in a single full charge.

On the design front, the new EQA will feature a blanked-off grille with multiple pointed three-star inserts, revised front and rear bumpers, new LED headlamps, and full-length LED light bars at the front and rear. Customers can choose from seven paint options including 2 Manufaktur shades, the latter of which includes Mountain Grey Magno and Patagonia Red.

Inside, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQA will come equipped with two 10.25-inch screens, seven airbags, 360-degree camera, three-spoke steering wheel, gesture control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, dual-zone climate control, electric tailgate, and the MBUX Gen 2 UI.

