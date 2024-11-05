New Maruti Suzuki Dzire unveiled in India

Maruti Suzuki has revealed the new generation Dzire. With prices to be announced on 11 November, the new Dzire gets a complete makeover with new features and a petrol powertrain.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a larger front grille with horizontal slats which is flanked by new LED headlamps. Besides this, the updated sedan also gets new alloy wheels, and a redesigned rear profile with fresh tail lamps and reprofiled bumpers.

Unlike the Swift, the new Maruti Dzire gets a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. Further, it comes equipped with a large 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera, and an electric sunroof.

The Dzire makes use of Swift’s 1.2-litre petrol engine that puts out 80bhp and 111.7Nm of torque. The powertrain is mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire rivals the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Honda Amaze.

