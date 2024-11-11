    Recently Viewed
            New Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched in India at Rs. 6.79 lakh

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 11 November 2024,12:49 PM IST

            Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Dzire in India at a starting price of Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Available across four variants and a single engine option, the Dzire is the elongated version of the new Swift and also the most affordable Maruti to get an electric sunroof.

            The new Dzire gets a thoroughly redesigned exterior with a larger front grille flanked by LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, new design for 15-inch alloy wheels, and a redesigned set of LED tail lamps. Besides this, the Dzire now comes equipped with a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, 360-degree camera, rear AC vents, and black-beige dual-tone theme. Notably, the new Maruti Dzire has scored a full five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

            The Dzire is powered by the Swift’s 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine that produces 80bhp and 111.7Nm of torque and is mated to five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes. It can also be had in a CNG variant with a claimed mileage of 33.73kmkg.

            The rivals to the Dzire include the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the upcoming new Honda Amaze.

            All Popular Cars