New Maruti Suzuki Dzire interior leaked

Ahead of the official launch of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the updated compact sedan has started to arrive at dealer stockyards across the country.

With this, the spy shots reveal the interior of the new Dzire. The dashboard layout is similar to the new Swift, however, with the Dzire it gets a new dual-tone black and beige theme. The nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system is stacked atop the dashboard and the instrument continues to get analog dials with a 4.5-inch MID. Other highlights include automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, wireless charging pad, an electric sunroof, and 360-degree camera.

The new Maruti Dzire will use the existing 1.2-litre Z-Series petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes. It has an output of 80bhp and 111.7Nm of torque and also dies duty on the new Swift.

Source

Maruti Suzuki | Dzire 2024 | Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024