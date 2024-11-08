    Recently Viewed
            New Maruti Dzire secure five-star GNCAP safety rating

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Friday 08 November 2024,16:54 PM IST

            The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire has created history by scoring full five-star safety ratings in the GNCAP crash tests. In recent times, the new Dzire is the only model from Maruti Suzuki that has achieved this huge safety milestone.

            As for the result, the Dzire secured 39.20 points out of 49 for child occupant protection and 31.24 out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection test. The model in question was equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, reverse parking sensors, seatbelt reminder system, and a speed alert system as standard. Furthermore, the bodyshell of the updated Dzire was rated as stable and with capabilities of withstanding further loadings.

            Speaking on the occasion, David Ward, Executive President of the Towards Zero Foundation, said, “The new Dzire’s five-star rating sets a significant safety benchmark for Maruti Suzuki compared to the previous version of this model and others from Maruti we have tested. Global NCAP warmly welcomes this milestone voluntary test result. We are optimistic that going forward Maruti will seek to achieve this high level of safety performance across their model range. If they do, it will be a vehicle safety game changer for Indian consumers.”

