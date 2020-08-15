New Mahindra Thar revealed ahead of launch on 2 October

Aditya Nadkarni Saturday 15 August 2020, 11:53 AM

The second generation Mahindra Thar has been unveiled in Mumbai. The model, which will be launched in India on 2 October, will be offered in six colours that include Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. The new Thar will be available in hard-top, soft-top and convertible top formats across two powertrain options.

Powertrain options on the second-gen Mahindra Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine producing 150bhp and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The model will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A 4x4 transfer case will be available as standard. The new Thar will be available in two trims including AX and LX .

All new Mahindra Thar rear profile

Exterior highlights of the new-gen Mahindra Thar include the signature multi-slat grille flanked by circular headlamps on either side, bumper-mounted fog lights and fender-mounted turn indicators. On either side, the model features chunky cladding and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels while the rear profile receives squared LED tail lights, rear door mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted number plate recess and reflectors.

Inside, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will come equipped with beige leather seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front seats with height and lumbar adjustment, front-facing rear seats with 50:50 split functionality, roof-mounted speakers, customisable gauges, new instrument cluster with coloured TFT display, cruise control, steering mounted controls and a built in roll-cage with three-point seat belts. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, TPMS, hill hold control and hill descent control.