New Mahindra Thar revealed ahead of launch on 2 October
The second generation Mahindra Thar has been unveiled in Mumbai. The model, which will be launched in India on 2 October, will be offered in six colours that include Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine. The new Thar will be available in hard-top, soft-top and convertible top formats across two powertrain options.
Powertrain options on the second-gen Mahindra Thar include a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine producing 150bhp and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that produces 130bhp and 300Nm of torque. The model will be offered with a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit. A 4x4 transfer case will be available as standard. The new Thar will be available in two trims including AX and LX.
Exterior highlights of the new-gen Mahindra Thar include the signature multi-slat grille flanked by circular headlamps on either side, bumper-mounted fog lights and fender-mounted turn indicators. On either side, the model features chunky cladding and 18-inch five-spoke alloy wheels while the rear profile receives squared LED tail lights, rear door mounted spare wheel and bumper-mounted number plate recess and reflectors.
Inside, the 2020 Mahindra Thar will come equipped with beige leather seats, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system, front seats with height and lumbar adjustment, front-facing rear seats with 50:50 split functionality, roof-mounted speakers, customisable gauges, new instrument cluster with coloured TFT display, cruise control, steering mounted controls and a built in roll-cage with three-point seat belts. Safety features on the model include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with roll-over mitigation, TPMS, hill hold control and hill descent control.
-
Datsun redi-GO
- ₹ 2.83 - 4.77 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Renault Triber
- ₹ 4.99 - 7.22 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Honda All New City
- ₹ 10.9 - 14.65 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
- ₹ 3.71 - 5.14 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Hyundai Tucson
- ₹ 22.3 - 27.03 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
BMW X6
- ₹ 95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV300
- ₹ 8.3 - 12.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
- ₹ 4.88 - 7.95 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra XUV500
- ₹ 12.31 - 19.74 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Xylo
- ₹ 9.63 - 12.28 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra Alturas G4
- ₹ 28.69 - 31.69 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi
-
Mahindra e2o Plus
- ₹ 8.81 - 9.57 lakh
- Ex-showroom, Delhi