New Mahindra Platform, Products for CY26

Mahindra recently revealed that it has five cars in the pipeline for CY26, three of which will be ICE, and the other two Born-Electric. Two of these five products will be mid-life facelifts. A new platform, which is expected to be cross-compatible with ICE and EV powertrains, is also in the works. The same will be revealed on 15 August.

We anticipate that the slew of upcoming cars will have the XEV 7e, which is essentially an all-electric XUV700, and the Thar.e. While the XEV 7e was leaked during the launch of the BE6 and the XEV 9e, the Thar.e concept was showcased at the brand’s South Africa event in 2023. As far as ICE models are concerned, the Global Pik Up-based Scorpio-N Facelift, updated XUV700, and the next-gen XUV500 are expected to make headways. The latter will be an answer to the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos.

Based on what we speculate for the upcoming platform, it will only be SUV/crossover-specific. The coveted new-gen Bolero could debut alongside. Expansion of the brand’s Chakan plant is also in progress. Set to produce 1.2 lakh more units over the existing index, it will likely be ready by 2027.

