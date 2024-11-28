New Kia Syros SUV to sport a panoramic sunroof

Kia India is on track with the launch of its newest SUV, the Syros in the coming year. This new SUV will sit between the Sonet and the Seltos and it has been teased lately to build up the hype. Among the multiple teasers, a new image reveals the inclusion of a panoramic sunroof.

Currently, the most popular features among Indian consumers happen to be a sunroof. To take advantage of the popularity and attract the masses, the Korean automaker will bundle a large dual-pane sunroof, at least for the top-of-the-line version. That said, other features such as a large infotainment screen, automatic climate control, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, 360-degree camera, and ventilated front seats are also expected to make their way to the Syros’s equipment list.

Mechanically, the new Kia Syros is expected to make use of the Sonet’s 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine.

