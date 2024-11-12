    Recently Viewed
            New Kia SUV to be called Syros

            Haji Chakralwale

            Haji Chakralwale

            Tuesday 12 November 2024,09:31 AM IST

            Kia India recently released the first set of teaser images of its upcoming SUV, Syros. This new SUV now has a name, and Kia is calling it ‘Syros’. It will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos and is expected to arrive in the country soon.

            The new teaser also reveals a few important details including the features and exterior styling of the Syros SUV. It will feature vertically stacked LED DRLs and headlamps. Moreover, the SUV will also come loaded with a blind spot monitor and a 360-degree surround camera.

            Under the bonnet, the new Kia Syros will likely make use of the Sonet’s 1.2-litre NA petrol and a 1.0-litre TGDi engine with manual and automatic versions. Upon its launch, the Kia Syros will compete against the Tata Nexon, Citroen Basalt, Tata Curvv, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Honda Elevate, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, and the Toyota Taisor.

            Kia Syros
            KiaSyros ₹ 6.00 - 10.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Kia CarsUpcoming Kia Cars
            Kia | Syros | Kia Syros

