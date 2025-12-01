    Recently Viewed
            New Kia Seltos to be Launched in India on 10 December

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Monday 01 December 2025,10:19 AM IST

            Kia India has confirmed that the new Seltos will be unveiled on 10 December, marking the most transformative update since the SUV first arrived in India. The new model is expected to bring comprehensive changes to the design, interior, features, and possibly even the powertrain lineup.

            Early images and spy shots suggest that the new Seltos will adopt a more upright and muscular stance. The front end is likely to feature a larger, squared-off grille flanked by vertical LED DRLs, while reprofiled bumpers and new alloy wheels contribute to a tougher, more modern look. The rear will also see noticeable updates, including redesigned LED tail lamps and a refreshed tailgate, giving the SUV a broader visual presence.

            Inside, the 2026 Seltos is expected to undergo a major makeover. The cabin may receive a redesigned dashboard, improved materials, upgraded ergonomics, and a larger touchscreen interface. Buyers can also expect more advanced safety and convenience features.

            Under the hood, Kia is likely to retain the familiar petrol, turbo-petrol and diesel engine options. However, strong rumours point to the introduction of a strong-hybrid powertrain for the first time, bringing the Seltos in line with emerging segment trends.

            Once it arrives, the new Seltos will slot into a highly competitive segment, taking on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Honda Elevate, and other mid-size SUVs.

