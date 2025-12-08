    Recently Viewed
            New Kia Seltos Teased: What to Expect from the Upcoming Update

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Monday 08 December 2025,04:05 PM IST

            Kia has once again released official teasers for its forthcoming Seltos model, offering a clearer glimpse of the design updates and refinements we can expect when it launches. The refreshed Seltos, slated for unveiling soon, aims to bring a sharper and more premium feel.

            From the latest teaser visuals, the new Seltos appears to trade its current conservative styling for a bolder, more upright presence on the road. The front fascia is expected to feature a redesigned grille, flanked by split LED DRLs. Complementing these, the teaser hints at new alloy wheel designs and revised tail-lights, improvements that together suggest a more aggressive stance.

            Kia New Seltos Tail Light/Tail Lamp

            The changes aren’t just skin deep. Reports suggest the interior may also get a significant makeover, including an updated dashboard layout and possibly newer material finishes. While Kia is likely to retain the existing petrol and diesel engine options, there is speculation that a hybrid powertrain could be introduced.

            Globally, Kia models have increasingly leaned towards more technology and safety features in updates. It wouldn’t be surprising if the new Seltos carries forward this trend. If that holds true, buyers could see enhanced connectivity, refined cabin ergonomics and updated comfort features, positioning the refreshed Seltos as a compelling option for buyers.

            Kia New Seltos
