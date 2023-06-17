New Kia Seltos facelift unofficial bookings open

Kia India will unveil the Seltos facelift in July 2023. Ahead of the official unveil, dealerships across the country have started accepting unofficial bookings for the updated version of the SUV. The booking amount has been capped at Rs. 25,000.

The Seltos facelift will sport a fresh face with new LED headlamp clusters and revised ED DRLs. Furthermore, the SUV will also get a revised design for alloy wheels along with new LED tail lamps. The interior will be revamped with a fully digital instrument cluster, a dual-tone interior theme, and a new aircon control panel. ADAS tech for the new Seltos is also on the cards.

The new Seltos will be powered by BS6 Phase 2 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. All engines are expected to be offered with manual and automatic gearboxes.

The rivals of the Seltos will include Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Virtus.

Kia Seltos Facelift ₹ 11.00 - 19.00 Lakh Estimated Price

