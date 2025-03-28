New Kia Seltos Continues Testing: Spy Shots Reveal Interiors

A test mule of the second-generation Kia Seltos was spotted testing once again, with new spy shots revealing key interior details this time around. To our surprise, the interiors seen here are a complete departure from its existing version. What changed? Read on to find out.

The second-generation Kia Seltos gets brand-new front seats, dual-tone silver and grey upholstery with contrast orange inserts, brushed aluminium interior door handles, second row with headrests for all three occupants, integrated armrest, and a storage space behind the front armrest.

Externally, a fresh set of LED tail lights, new dual-tone alloys, fresh set of front and rear bumpers, dual-tone ORVMs, and a large contrast-coloured skid plate are a few visible elements as observed in prior leaks.

While not much is known about the powertrain options bundled with the new Kia Seltos, we expect it to get 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors, and the addition of a hybrid powertrain. The model is set to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, new-gen Renault Duster, and Nissan’s recently teased C-SUV.

Kia | New Seltos | Kia New Seltos