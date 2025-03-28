    Recently Viewed
            New Kia Seltos Continues Testing: Spy Shots Reveal Interiors

            Dwij Bhandut

            Dwij Bhandut

            Friday 28 March 2025,20:45 PM IST

            A test mule of the second-generation Kia Seltos was spotted testing once again, with new spy shots revealing key interior details this time around. To our surprise, the interiors seen here are a complete departure from its existing version. What changed? Read on to find out.

            The second-generation Kia Seltos gets brand-new front seats, dual-tone silver and grey upholstery with contrast orange inserts, brushed aluminium interior door handles, second row with headrests for all three occupants, integrated armrest, and a storage space behind the front armrest.

            Kia New Seltos Front Row Seats

            Externally, a fresh set of LED tail lights, new dual-tone alloys, fresh set of front and rear bumpers, dual-tone ORVMs, and a large contrast-coloured skid plate are a few visible elements as observed in prior leaks.

            Kia New Seltos Second Row Seats

            While not much is known about the powertrain options bundled with the new Kia Seltos, we expect it to get 1.5-litre petrol and diesel motors, and the addition of a hybrid powertrain. The model is set to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, new-gen Renault Duster, and Nissan’s recently teased C-SUV.

            Kia New Seltos
            All Popular Cars