New Kia Carnival pre-bookings to open on 16 September; features revealed

Kia India will open the pre-bookings of the new Carnival on 16 September for Rs. 2 lakh bookings amount. While the prices will be announced only on 3 October, Kia has revealed the key features of the refreshed luxury MPV.

The new Carnival will come equipped with curved display housing two, 12.3-inch screens, dual electric sunroof, powered and sliding rear door, 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered second-row seats, and level 2 ADAS features.

The predecessor’s 2.2-litre diesel engine is expected to be carried forward to the new one along with an automatic transmission. The new Carnival will be introduced as a CBU model and could be priced at around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia | New Carnival | Kia New Carnival