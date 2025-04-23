New Kia Carens to Debut on 8 May

Kia India has confirmed that the Carens facelift will be revealed on 8 May.

Launched first in 2021, this will be the first mid-cycle update for the MPV. It is expected to carry a new name plate and will be positioned higher than the outgoing model. Visual updates will include a refreshed styling borrowed from other Kia models. It will get new lighting, redesigned front and rear bumpers, redesigned alloy wheels, and new tail lamps.

The cabin is also expected to be a step-up from the current model with new features such as ADAS, 360-degree camera, and a redesigned centre console. It will continue to carry over existing features such as a wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, cooled front seats, air purifier, and a Bose stereo system.

In terms of powertrain, the Carens will continue to be offered with 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired with both manual and automatic gearboxes.

