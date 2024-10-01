New images reveal interiors of Hyundai Creta EV for the first time

The much anticipated Hyundai Creta EV cabin has been revealed in a set of new spy images. As expected, Hyundai has played it safe by mimicking most of the cabin of the ICE model right down to the elements and layout.

What is new however is a centre console with an electronic parking brake, a dial for the drive mode selector and buttons for the ventilated seats. The steering is a three-spoke unit while the gear selector has been moved to the steering column beside the paddle shifters.

If we go by the feature list of the ICE Creta then we can confirm that this car will get a 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, cruise control, an auto-dimming IRVM.

On the powertrain front, the Creta EV is likely to be offered with two battery packs offering a maximum driving range of up to 500km. We already know that the Creta EV will be underpinned by a modified version of the automaker’s K2 platform.

Upon its launch, the Hyundai Creta EV will compete against the new Tata Curvv EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XUV400, and the MG ZS EV in the mid-size electric SUV segment.

