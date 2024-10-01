    Recently Viewed
      Trending Searches

        Please Tell Us Your City

        location icon
          location iconClose
            Sorry!! No Matching Results found. Try Again.
            Close

            New images reveal interiors of Hyundai Creta EV for the first time

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 01 October 2024,15:28 PM IST

            The much anticipated Hyundai Creta EV cabin has been revealed in a set of new spy images. As expected, Hyundai has played it safe by mimicking most of the cabin of the ICE model right down to the elements and layout.

            What is new however is a centre console with an electronic parking brake, a dial for the drive mode selector and buttons for the ventilated seats. The steering is a three-spoke unit while the gear selector has been moved to the steering column beside the paddle shifters.

            If we go by the feature list of the ICE Creta then we can confirm that this car will get a 360-degree surround camera, Level 2 ADAS suite, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, powered driver seat, cruise control, an auto-dimming IRVM.

            On the powertrain front, the Creta EV is likely to be offered with two battery packs offering a maximum driving range of up to 500km. We already know that the Creta EV will be underpinned by a modified version of the automaker’s K2 platform.

            Upon its launch, the Hyundai Creta EV will compete against the new Tata Curvv EV, BYD Atto 3, Mahindra XUV400, and the MG ZS EV in the mid-size electric SUV segment.

            Hyundai Creta EV
            HyundaiCreta EV ₹ 22.00 - 26.00 Lakh Estimated PriceCheck On Road Price
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta EV | Hyundai Creta EV

            Latest News and Expert Reviews

            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            Nissan Magnite facelift 2024 images leaked before launch

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 14:59:14

            The images of Nissan Magnite facelift have leaked before the official launch

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            Citroen C3 Automatic launched; prices start at Rs. 10 lakh

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 11:13:11

            Citroen C3 Automatic variant launched in India at Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

            Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 variants get new dark theme

            By Jay Shah10/02/2024 10:14:45

            Mahindra Thar 4x4 variants now offered with mocha brown interior theme.

            New images reveal interiors of Hyundai Creta EV for the first time

            New images reveal interiors of Hyundai Creta EV for the first time

            By Desirazu Venkat10/01/2024 15:28:57

            The Creta EV is expected to make its debut in India in December 2024

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            2024 Citroen Aircross launched in India; prices start at Rs. 8.49 lakh

            By Jay Shah09/30/2024 13:40:48

            The updated Citroen Aircross gets new features.

            Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

            Nissan Magnite facelift official bookings open

            By Jay Shah09/29/2024 20:26:20

            The bookings for the Nissan Magnite facelift are now open for Rs. 11,000.

            Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

            Citroen C3 automatic variants launched in India

            By Desirazu Venkat09/29/2024 09:58:38

            The engine in question for the C3 AT models is Citroen 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine

            Featured Cars

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            Mahindra Thar Roxx

            ₹ 12.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Curvv

            Tata Curvv

            ₹ 9.99 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Tata Nexon

            Tata Nexon

            ₹ 8.00 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            Maruti Suzuki Fronx

            ₹ 7.51 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            Mahindra XUV 3XO

            ₹ 7.49 Lakh

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Kia Carnival

            Kia Carnival

            ₹ 40.00 - 45.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Kia EV9

            Kia EV9

            ₹ 90.00 Lakh - 1.20 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Nissan Magnite facelift

            Nissan Magnite facelift

            ₹ 6.00 - 11.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BMW M4 CS

            BMW M4 CS

            ₹ 1.50 - 2.00 Crore

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            BYD eMax 7

            BYD eMax 7

            ₹ 30.00 - 32.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            Mercedes-Benz New E-Class

            ₹ 80.00 - 90.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Oct, 2024
            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            Maruti Suzuki New Dzire

            ₹ 7.00 - 10.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Nov, 2024
            Skoda Kylaq

            Skoda Kylaq

            ₹ 8.00 - 12.00 Lakh

            Expected launch - Mar, 2025
            Citroen Aircross

            Citroen Aircross

            ₹ 8.49 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

            ₹ 1.41 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            MG Windsor EV

            MG Windsor EV

            ₹ 13.50 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Hyundai Alcazar

            Hyundai Alcazar

            ₹ 14.99 Lakh Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price
            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS SUV

            ₹ 2.25 Crore Onwards

            Avg. Ex-Showroom price

            All Popular Cars