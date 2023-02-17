  • location
            New Hyundai Verna to launch on 21 March in India

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Friday 17 February 2023,10:49 AM IST

            Hyundai India has announced that the 2023 Verna will be launched in India on 21 March, 2023. The new generation of the mid-size sedan will get a complete design overhaul and will be offered in two powertrain options. 

            The new Verna will sport the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design with a large single-piece front grille and a full-width LED DRL. Like the Tucson, this Hyundai sedan will also get sharp cuts and creases on its side profile and the alloys will get a new dual-tone design. The posterior will undergo a major revision with connecting LED tail lamps and a reworked bumper. 

            While the details as to the interior design and feature list are scarce at the moment, Verna’s cabin will sport a larger touchscreen system and we also expect it to get a digital instrument cluster. The bookings for the Verna are underway with a choice of four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O). 

            Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna is being offered in 1.5-litre petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While a six-speed manual is standard, the automatic gearboxes include a CVT and a seven-speed DCT, respectively.

