New Hyundai Verna to launch on 21 March in India

Hyundai India has announced that the 2023 Verna will be launched in India on 21 March, 2023. The new generation of the mid-size sedan will get a complete design overhaul and will be offered in two powertrain options.

The new Verna will sport the brand’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design with a large single-piece front grille and a full-width LED DRL. Like the Tucson, this Hyundai sedan will also get sharp cuts and creases on its side profile and the alloys will get a new dual-tone design. The posterior will undergo a major revision with connecting LED tail lamps and a reworked bumper.

While the details as to the interior design and feature list are scarce at the moment, Verna’s cabin will sport a larger touchscreen system and we also expect it to get a digital instrument cluster. The bookings for the Verna are underway with a choice of four variants – EX, S, SX, and SX (O).

Under the hood, the Hyundai Verna is being offered in 1.5-litre petrol and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. While a six-speed manual is standard, the automatic gearboxes include a CVT and a seven-speed DCT, respectively.

