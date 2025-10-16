    Recently Viewed
            New Hyundai Venue to debut on 4 November with Level 2 ADAS & Dual 12.3-inch screens

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Thursday 16 October 2025,07:43 AM IST

            The new-generation Hyundai Venue is gearing up for its India launch on 4 November, and ahead of the big day, new details have emerged confirming several upgrades to its design, interior, and technology. The compact SUV, one of Hyundai’s most popular models in India, will now pack premium features that push it closer to rivals like the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Brezza.

            Hyundai has officially confirmed that the upcoming Venue will debut with Level 2 ADAS, a big leap from the current Level 1 suite. This setup will include key features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and forward collision warning, making the Venue one of the most advanced models in its class.

            Another major highlight is the addition of dual 12.3-inch displays, one serving as a digital instrument cluster and the other as the infotainment unit. These new screens will support over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring that navigation, system features, and safety software can be refreshed remotely.

            The 2025 Venue has been spotted in South Korea completely undisguised, revealing its full design. Up front, it gets a wider parametric grille flanked by low-mounted LED headlamps surrounded by sleek LED DRLs. The front bumper has been reshaped to give the SUV a broader, more muscular look.

            From the side, the Venue retains its compact dimensions but adds sharper character lines and a new set of alloy wheels that lend it a more dynamic appearance. The rear styling also sees tweaks with redesigned LED tail-lamps and a reprofiled tailgate to match the SUV’s refreshed stance.

            Inside, the Venue is set for a complete transformation. The dashboard now adopts a cleaner, horizontal layout to accommodate the connected dual screens. The new steering wheel and ambient lighting further add to the cabin’s premium appeal. The infotainment system will be powered by the latest Hyundai Bluelink connected car tech, offering features like remote engine start, climate control, geo-fencing, and more.

            Mechanically, the new Venue will continue with the proven engine options — a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. These will be offered with a mix of manual, iMT, and DCT gearboxes depending on the variant.

            All Popular Cars