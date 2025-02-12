    Recently Viewed
            New Hyundai Venue testing begins

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Wednesday 12 February 2025,16:55 PM IST

            Hyundai is gearing up to launch the next generation of its sub-four-metre SUV, the Venue in India later this year, with testing already underway. Spy shots reveal a heavily camouflaged test vehicle, hinting significant design changes.

            The images highlight new horizontal taillights and updated wheel covers, hinting that this particular model might be a mid-level trim, given the absence of roof rails. The 2025 Venue is expected to showcase new headlamps, revised grille, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, and new alloy wheel options. The tailgate is also likely to be tweaked.

            Inside, the cabin could feature a 360-degree camera, new upholstery, and redesigned dashboard.

            Mechanically, the new Venue will likely retain its existing engine options: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel motor. The current transmission options, including the five-speed manual, six-speed manual, seven-speed DCT, and six-speed torque converter automatic are also expected to be carried over.

            Hyundai New Venue
            Hyundai New Venue ₹ 7.90 - 14.00 Lakh Estimated Price
            Hyundai | New Venue | Hyundai New Venue

