New Hyundai Venue Spy Shots Reveal Exterior Tweaks

The second-generation Hyundai Venue has been caught testing in India, giving us a clearer glimpse of its updated design. International spy shots also confirm significant changes expected for this compact SUV, which Hyundai India could launch by October 2025.

The front fascia undergoes a major transformation, adopting striking quad-LED headlamps and connected DRLs, mirroring the latest Hyundai Creta. Below the main lamps, L-shaped LEDs evoke the first-gen Palisade. The previous parametric grille makes way for an open unit with distinct rectangular slats, looking more robust.

We expect the new Venue to sport front parking sensors and an ADAS module, suggesting a possible upgrade to a Level 2 ADAS system. From the side, new 16-inch alloy wheels, thicker wheel arch cladding, and the welcome addition of all-four disc brakes are visible. The rear sees an extended roof spoiler and subtle tweaks to the taillights and the bumper.

Under the hood, expect the new Venue to carry forward its current powertrain options - a 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission choices for petrol will include a five-speed manual or seven-speed DCT, while the diesel could retain its six-speed manual.

The updated Venue will continue its rivalry with the Mahindra XUV 3X0, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite, Skoda Kylaq, and the Renault Kiger in the compact SUV segment.

Image Source: Autoxhimanshu

Hyundai | New Venue | Hyundai New Venue