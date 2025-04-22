New Hyundai Venue spied testing on foreign shores

Hyundai is revving up anticipation with continued testing of its next-generation Venue, poised for a likely debut by the year's end. Fresh spy shots on foreign shores offer an intriguing glimpse into the revamped sub-four-metre SUV.

Though heavily cloaked in camouflage, the test mule reveals key design shifts. Expect a bolder rectangular grille alongside a contemporary split headlamp design. Muscular wheel cladding and grey roof rails will add to the robust stance. Keen observers will note fender badges, alloy wheel design, and distinctive two-piece LED tail lamps. Notably, the front bumper also hints at ADAS module with a visible sensor.

While the cabin's transformation remains under wraps, a significant overhaul is anticipated for the 2026 Venue. Beyond aesthetics, potential upgrades could include a panoramic sunroof, premium upholstery, front cooled seats, and more. A noteworthy upgrade could be the inclusion of rear disc brakes, a feature currently exclusive to the sportier N Line variants.

Under the hood, the next Venue is projected to retain its familiar powertrain lineup: the spirited 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, the reliable 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, and the efficient 1.5-litre diesel. Transmission choices are expected to mirror the current offerings, including five-speed manual, six-speed manual, and seven-speed DCT automatic gearboxes.

