New Hyundai Venue N Line Unveiled

Hyundai India has pulled the covers off the sportier variant of the upcoming Venue N Line setting the stage for its launch on 4 November.

While the standard Venue receives a full redesign, the Venue N Line shifts the focus to performance-inspired styling. It introduces a new grille pattern with “Y-slat” design, N Line badging, red accent lines running along the side, a larger dual-ridge roof spoiler, and twin exhaust tips at the rear. The wheel arches lose their traditional cladding and new 17-inch diamond-cut alloys arrive paired with red brake calipers to complete the sporty look.

Step inside and the cabin mirrors the enhanced external theme. The interior stakes a bold claim with an all-black colour scheme, red contrast stitching, a steering wheel bearing the ‘N’ logo with drive-mode selectors and paddle shifters, and metal pedals. The top-end features of the regular Venue are carried over, with a dual 12.3-inch display setup, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS and a Bose eight-speaker system among the highlights.

Under the bonnet, the Venue N Line will be powered by a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118bhp and 172Nm of torque. Transmission options include a six-speed manual and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, both driving the front wheels. Traction and terrain settings such as Normal, Mud, Sand and Snow are also part of the enhanced package.

Bookings for the Venue N Line are now open with a token amount of Rs. 25,000. Pricing details will be announced on launch day, but industry estimates suggest that it will sit above the standard Venue lineup and target buyers seeking a more dynamic compact SUV experience.

