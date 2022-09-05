New Hyundai Venue N India launch tomorrow

South Korean carmaker Hyundai is all set to launch the new Venue N Line in India tomorrow. The brand has already opened bookings for the Venue N Line at Rs 21,000. This SUV will be available in five exterior colour options across two variants: N6 and N8.

The Hyundai Venue N Line is based on the new Venue but there is a distinction between the two in terms of exterior. For instance, the Venue N Line features redesigned front and rear bumpers, a grille finished in dark chrome, a black-coloured roof and outside rear-view mirrors, distinctive 16-inch alloy wheels with the N logo, spoiler, and a twin-tip exhaust. Besides this, it gets red inserts on the lower body panels, roof rails, and the front red brake calipers. And the N Line logo can be seen on the grille, front fenders, and boot. Hyundai has also bestowed it with four-wheel disc brakes.

Inside, the Hyundai N Line features an all-black cabin with contrasting red accents. It also gets new seat upholstery in black with red stitching and the N logo. Even the gear stick comes with the same N Line logo and red stitching. Further, Hyundai has given it 60 connected car features and the home-to-car function with Alexa and Google voice assistants.

Powering the Hyundai Venue N Line is a 1.0-litre, inline-three, turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a seven-speed DCT automatic transmission. It makes 118bhp and 172Nm of torque.

Hyundai Venue N Line ₹ 13.00 - 13.50 Lakh Estimated Price

Hyundai | Venue N-Line | Hyundai Venue N Line