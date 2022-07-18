  • location
            New Hyundai Tucson bookings commence; prices to be announced on 4 August

            Nikhil Puthran

            Nikhil Puthran

            Monday 18 July 2022,15:01 PM IST

            Hyundai India has commenced bookings for the new Tucson SUV against a token amount of Rs 50,000. The variant-wise prices for the new model will be announced on 4 August. The new model is created along the lines of Hyundai’s Global Design identity of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’. The vehicle will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. 

            The fascia is highlighted by a dark chrome parametric grille with parametric hidden LED DRLs. Further, the vehicle gets LED MFR headlamps and a new skid plate on the bumper. As for the sides, it gets Z-shaped character lines and angular wheel arches which are flanked by 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section is highlighted by an LED high-mount stop lamp, connecting LED taillights, shark fin antennae, and a concealed rear wiper with a washer. 

            As for the interior, it gets a four-spoke multi-function steering wheel, premium black and light grey dual-tone theme, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch floating infotainment unit, and a digital instrument cluster. Under the hood, the new Tucson is powered by 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission to generate 154bhp at 6,200rpm and 192Nm of torque at 4,500rpm. The diesel version comes mated to an eight-speed automatic unit to generate 184bhp at 4,000rpm and 416Nm of torque at 2,750rpm. 

            Hyundai | Tucson | Hyundai Tucson

