            New Hyundai SUV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

            CarTrade Editorial Team

            Wednesday 28 January 2026,04:20 PM IST

            For the first time ever, Hyundai’s upcoming compact SUV has been spotted testing in India, giving strong hints about the brand’s next entry in the SUV segment. Test mules were seen on the streets of Mumbai covered in heavy camouflage, and appear to show both lower and higher specification variants of the same model.

            The prototypes reveal a tall, upright silhouette reminiscent of the recently launched Venue, suggesting a similarly compact footprint. The front end features slim segmented lighting elements, with the primary headlamps placed low in the bumper. The camouflage also shows flush-fitting door handles and black roof rails that add to the SUV’s modern design language.

            Hyundai Right Rear Three Quarter

            At the rear, the test mules display a prominent roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, a black shark fin antenna, and reflectors mounted vertically on the rear bumper. One of the test vehicles was spotted on steel wheels, while the other appeared to be fitted with alloy wheels, likely measuring around 15 or 16 inches.

            Hyundai has not revealed any cabin visuals yet. However, based on its recent product strategies and industry expectations, the new SUV is likely to feature a large touchscreen infotainment unit of 10-inches or more, a digital instrument cluster, and possibly Level 2 ADAS suite, aligning with feature trends in the segment.

            The sighting comes after Hyundai’s October 2025 investor presentation where the company had confirmed plans for two new SUVs for India, including a localised compact electric SUV with advanced tech features, Level 2 driver assistance and a range suitable for highway travel.

            Hyundai

            Volkswagen Unveils Tayron R-Line SUV for India

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/29/2026 14:17:42

            Positioned above the Tiguan R-Line in the local lineup, the Tayron R-Line establishes itself as the flagship SUV offering from Volkswagen in India.

            New Hyundai SUV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/28/2026 08:29:52

            Test mules were seen on the streets of Mumbai covered in heavy camouflage, and appear to show both lower and higher specification variants of the same model.

            Nissan Gravite Colours Revealed Ahead of February Launch

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/28/2026 08:25:03

            The new footage gives potential buyers an early glimpse of what the family-oriented model will look like in various shades.

            Renault Duster Unveiled: It’s All Turbo!

            By Dwij Bhandut01/26/2026 20:48:11

            The Duster can be booked for a token of Rs. 21,000.

            Mahindra Introduces Thar Roxx Star Edition with Introductory Price of Rs. 16.85 Lakh

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/24/2026 14:59:07

            Launched at an introductory price starting from Rs. 16.85 lakh, ex-showroom, the Star Edition sits above the standard Roxx trims and is aimed at customers looking for added exclusivity and visual distinction.

            MG Majestor India Launch on 12 February

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/23/2026 11:41:03

            The SUV was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Expo last year and is now nearing its market debut, with the brand finalising preparations for its launch.

            Vinfast VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-star Bharat NCAP Safety Ratings

            By CarTrade Editorial Team01/23/2026 08:39:13

            The results underline the brand’s focus on occupant protection and safety engineering as it strengthens its presence in the Indian EV market.

