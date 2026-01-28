New Hyundai SUV Spotted Testing On Indian Roads

For the first time ever, Hyundai’s upcoming compact SUV has been spotted testing in India, giving strong hints about the brand’s next entry in the SUV segment. Test mules were seen on the streets of Mumbai covered in heavy camouflage, and appear to show both lower and higher specification variants of the same model.

The prototypes reveal a tall, upright silhouette reminiscent of the recently launched Venue, suggesting a similarly compact footprint. The front end features slim segmented lighting elements, with the primary headlamps placed low in the bumper. The camouflage also shows flush-fitting door handles and black roof rails that add to the SUV’s modern design language.

At the rear, the test mules display a prominent roof spoiler with an integrated stop lamp, a black shark fin antenna, and reflectors mounted vertically on the rear bumper. One of the test vehicles was spotted on steel wheels, while the other appeared to be fitted with alloy wheels, likely measuring around 15 or 16 inches.

Hyundai has not revealed any cabin visuals yet. However, based on its recent product strategies and industry expectations, the new SUV is likely to feature a large touchscreen infotainment unit of 10-inches or more, a digital instrument cluster, and possibly Level 2 ADAS suite, aligning with feature trends in the segment.

The sighting comes after Hyundai’s October 2025 investor presentation where the company had confirmed plans for two new SUVs for India, including a localised compact electric SUV with advanced tech features, Level 2 driver assistance and a range suitable for highway travel.

