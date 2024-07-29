    Recently Viewed
            New Hyundai Creta surpasses 1 lakh unit sales milestone in six months

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Aditya Nadkarni

            Monday 29 July 2024,15:56 PM IST

            Hyundai India introduced the Creta facelift in the country in January this year. The carmaker has now revealed that within just six months of this launch, the updated Creta has reached a new sales milestone of 1 lakh units.

            Hyundai Creta Front View

            Currently priced from Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 20.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the Creta has a wide appeal, courtesy of the variety of variants, engines, and transmission options on offer. There are three engines, namely 1.5-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel units to choose from. Further, it comes with four transmission options: six-speed manual, six-speed torque converter automatic, seven-speed DCT, and IVT. Customers can choose from seven colours and seven variants, apart from the flagship N Line offering.

            Hyundai Creta Right Rear Three Quarter

            Notably, Hyundai has reached a sales milestone of 10 lakh units since its launch back in 2015 under the Creta brand. Even today, the company registers an average sale of 550 units each day. Under its ‘N Line’ brand, the carmaker also introduced the Creta N Line earlier this year, which further contributes to the aforementioned numbers.

            Hyundai Creta
            ₹ 11.00 Lakh Onwards
            All Hyundai CarsUpcoming Hyundai Cars
            Hyundai | Creta | Hyundai Creta

            All Popular Cars