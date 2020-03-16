New Hyundai Creta launched in India at Rs 9.99 lakhs

Desirazu Venkat Monday 16 March 2020, 16:25 PM

The new Hyundai Creta has been launched locally at Rs 9.99 lakhs (Introductory all-India ex-showroom). The SUV is being offered across 14 variants, three BS6 compliant engine options, eight single tone shades and two dual-tone shades.

The Creta will be offered with BS6 compliant petrol and diesel engine options. The standard petrol motor is a 1.5-litre producing 112bhp/144Nm and can be had with a CVT or a six-speed manual. The more exciting petrol motor is a 1.4-litre Turbo GDi unit producing 138bhp/242Nm and is only being offered with a seven-speed DCT. The sole diesel on offer is a 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit producing 113bhp/250Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.

Hyundai unveiled this second-generation car at the Auto Expo 2020 where it was one of the major highlights at the South Korean automaker’s stall. The car gets a completely new design both on the inside and outside as well as an updated feature list. Apart from the usual list of features (of a car in this segment), this second-generation Creta gets an eight-way adjustable driver’s seat, Bose sound system, panoramic sunroof, drive modes and electronic parking brake. Hyundai has fitted the Creta over 50 connected car features like remote engine start and smartwatch connectivity.

The Hyundai Creta is the most successful car in the segment since it was launched in 2015 and took the segment by a storm thanks to its combination of powerful engines and strong feature list. It’s a rival to the likes of the Kia Seltos , Nissan Kicks , Renault Duster and Captur as well as cars like the MG Hector and Tata Harrier .



Prices of the new Hyundai Creta (Ex-showroom)



Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre petrol

Hyundai Creta EX- Rs 9.99 lakhs

Hyundai Creta S- Rs 11.72 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX- Rs 13.46 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX IVT- Rs 14.94 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) IVT- Rs 16.15 lakhs



Hyundai Creta 1.4-litre petrol

Hyundai Creta SX DCT- Rs 16.16 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) DCT- Rs 17.20 lakhs



Hyundai Creta 1.5-litre diesel

Hyundai Creta E- Rs 9.99 lakhs

Hyundai Creta EX- Rs 11.49 lakhs

Hyundai Creta S- Rs 12.77 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX- Rs 14.51 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) - Rs 15.79 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX AT- Rs 15.99 lakhs

Hyundai Creta SX (O) AT- Rs 17.20 lakhs