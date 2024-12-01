New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open

With just few days to go for the launch of the new Honda Amaze, select dealerships have started to accept unofficial bookings for the updated sedan for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

Our dealer sources have also revealed that the new Amaze will have a waiting period of 20 to 45 days post its launch. The feature highlights of the Amaze includes new front fascia with LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, a larger floating touchscreen infotaiment system, lane watch camera, wireless charging pad, and ADAS.

The new Amaze will continue to be a petrol-powered sedan with a 1.2-litre petrol engine as its sole offering. The mill will be mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The rivals to the Amaze include Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

