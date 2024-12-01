    Recently Viewed
            New Honda Amaze unofficial bookings open

            Jay Shah

            Jay Shah

            Sunday 01 December 2024,08:53 AM IST

            With just few days to go for the launch of the new Honda Amaze, select dealerships have started to accept unofficial bookings for the updated sedan for a token amount of Rs. 11,000.

            Our dealer sources have also revealed that the new Amaze will have a waiting period of 20 to 45 days post its launch. The feature highlights of the Amaze includes new front fascia with LED headlamps, redesigned alloy wheels, a larger floating touchscreen infotaiment system, lane watch camera, wireless charging pad, and ADAS.

            The new Amaze will continue to be a petrol-powered sedan with a 1.2-litre petrol engine as its sole offering. The mill will be mated to a five-speed manual and a CVT unit. The rivals to the Amaze include Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

