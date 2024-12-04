New Honda Amaze launched in India at Rs. 7.99 lakh

The Honda Amaze has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (Introductory ex-showroom). Available in three variants, the updated sedan gets refreshed exterior styling and more features.

The third-generation Amaze gets a reworked front fascia with a bigger grille and LED headlights with integrated DRLs. Further, the design for the alloy wheels is new and the taillamps resemble the ones from the Honda City.

The dual-tone black and beige theme of the cabin is new and the sedan is now equipped with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging pad, and a lane-watch camera. It continues to get a semi-digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, and a height-adjustable driver seat.

Under the hood, the Amaze makes use of the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that generates 89bhp and 110Nm of torque. The transmission options include five-speed manual and CVT gearboxes. Further, it continues its rivalry with the Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura, and the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

Prices for the new Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze V MT- Rs. 7.99 lakh

Honda Amaze V AT- Rs. 9.19 lakh

Honda Amaze VX MT- Rs. 9.09 lakh

Honda Amaze VX AT- Rs. 9.99 lakh

Honda Amaze ZX MT- Rs. 9.69 lakh

Honda Amaze ZX AT- Rs. 10.89 lakh

Honda | Amaze 2024 | Honda Amaze 2024