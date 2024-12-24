    Recently Viewed
            New-generation Maruti Dzire CNG spotted at dealership

            Desirazu Venkat

            Desirazu Venkat

            Tuesday 24 December 2024,20:15 PM IST

            When Maruti launched the new-gen Dzire in India, we expected the CNG version to arrive at a later date. However, Maruti launched the car alongside the petrol version and now it has reached dealerships indicating that customer deliveries will begin soon.

            Maruti Suzuki launched the new-gen Dzire in the country earlier this month, with prices starting at Rs. 6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Now,the CNG version of the updated sub-four-metre sedan has started arriving at local dealerships across the country, prices at Rs. 8.74 lakh for the entry-level variant.

            Maruti Suzuki Dzire Open Boot/Trunk

            It is powered by a 1.2-litre, Z12E CNG compatible petrol engine producing 69bhp/102Nm, and can only be had with a five-speed manual. The claimed mileage for the CNG MT model is 33.73km/kg.

            It is available in two variants, VXi and ZXi. Some of the major highlights include painted alloy wheels, TPMS, wireless charger, engine start-stop button, smart key, reverse parking camera, LED headlamps and taillights, six airbags and OTA updates.

